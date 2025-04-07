12 killed in Bugiri road crash

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and six others injured following a road crash in Bugiri District, Eastern Uganda, last night.

Police said on Monday that a commuter taxi and a trailer collided at Lwaba Village in Kapyanga Sub-county, along the busy Jinja–Malaba highway at around 10 pm.

According to Busoga East Region spokesperson Mr Michael Kafayo, a Tororo-bound Toyota Hiace taxi (UBQ 772A) traveling from Kampala collided with a trailer (KBM 175S) carrying a container from Malaba.

Mr Kafayo explained that a speeding motorcyclist attempting to overtake one of the vehicles could be partly to blame for the crash.

“Unknown motorcycle moving in the same direction as a taxi from Iganga to Tororo lost control while attempting to overtake the taxi. In this process , a trailer coming from the opposite direction, from Tororo to Iganga, swerved to avoid the motorcycle but lost control, causing the container to detach and hit a drone (Toyota Hiace taxi) traveling towards Tororo,’’ Mr Kafayo said.

Mr Kafayo said six people were injured and admitted to Bugiri Hospital, including the driver of the KBM 157 trailer.

“Unidentified females and male adults, including the taxi driver, were found dead at the scene. Two individuals believed to be on a motorcycle were discovered under the overturned container,’’ Mr Kafayo said.

By press time Monday afternoon, police were yet to clear the wreckage of the trailer from the crash scene but investigations are underway to establish the actual cause of the crash.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Bugiri Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Dr Anthony Wamusu, Medical Superintendent at Bugiri Main Hospital disclosed that they have referred patients in critical condition to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

"As of now, we have only one patient remaining at our hospital. However, four patients were referred to Jinja Regional Hospital in critical condition,’’ Dr Wamusu said.





Road crash stats

Police, in their latest annual crime report, said there were 25,107 road crashes reported in 2024, accounting for 6.4 per cent increase in cases reported in 2023.

There were 25,808 casualties from road crashes in 2024 compared to 24,728 in 2023, giving a 4.4 per cent increase in the number of casualties.

The highest number of crashes in 2024 (3,780) occurred between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs. Similarly, fatal crashes (894) were also highest between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs.