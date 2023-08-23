12 million Ugandans have inactive TB - gov't 

The Ministry of Health has revealed that more than 30 percent of Ugandans (12 million people) have latent (inactive) tuberculosis (TB).

Speaking yesterday at the first dissemination workshop of the reimagining TB care initiative in Kampala, Dr Stavia Turyahabwe, the assistant commissioner of health services for TB and leprosy control at the Ministry of Health, said these have the TB bacteria which does not make them sick, but they can spread the disease to other people.

This number, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is above the global estimate, which is supposed to be a quarter of a country’s population (about 10 million people).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a 32 percent increase in the number of TB cases in the country. The ministry, according to Dr Turyahabwe, continues to be bothered because Uganda has for a long time remained among the top global contributors to TB cases in the 30th position.

Dealing with latent TB

Ending TB by 2030 is a priority for the government and this calls for scaling up efforts in the fight against the disease, according to the ministry.

Although latent TB does not show signs, Dr Turyahabwe warned that it can spread to other people through the air when someone who has the TB disease coughs, speaks, laughs, sings, or sneezes.

This type of TB can be activated by an infection or a weakened immune system and make someone sick with signs and symptoms.

“As a way of curbing the disease, the ministry has adopted the strategy of TB preventive treatment for people with latent TB. However, this preventive treatment prioritises vulnerable and high-risk populations such as people living with HIV/Aids, children and adults who live with people that have TB (contacts), those in prisons, and health workers dealing with TB patients,’’ she said.