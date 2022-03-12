12 Uganda’s long-serving aviation women awarded

The women who have worked for Civil Aviation Authority for 30 consecutive years pose with their plaques during a ceremony to recognize their contribution on March 11, 2022. PHOTOS/ EVE MUGANGA 

New Content Item (16)

By  Eve Muganga

At least 12 women who have served in Uganda’s aviation industry for more than 30 years have been recognized. 
“It is not easy for one to serve impeccably for 30 consecutive years. I congratulate the 12 female staff as we continue to celebrate them as part of the Authority’s 30th Anniversary and as part of this week’s Women’s Day celebrations,” Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) director general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said on Friday before handing the women plaques at a colorful event held at the authority’s offices in Entebbe.
He said the Authority was working towards improving the gender gap and currently employs 381 female staff, which is about 30 percent of its workforce.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.