12 Uganda’s long-serving aviation women awarded

At least 12 women who have served in Uganda’s aviation industry for more than 30 years have been recognized.

“It is not easy for one to serve impeccably for 30 consecutive years. I congratulate the 12 female staff as we continue to celebrate them as part of the Authority’s 30th Anniversary and as part of this week’s Women’s Day celebrations,” Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) director general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said on Friday before handing the women plaques at a colorful event held at the authority’s offices in Entebbe.

He said the Authority was working towards improving the gender gap and currently employs 381 female staff, which is about 30 percent of its workforce.

According to Mr Bamwesigye, it was prudent to recognize female staff who have diligently served the Authority with commitment and directly contributed to the successes registered in the last 30 years.

Ms Margaret Nabukenya from VIP department reacts after receiving a plaque from UCAA deirector general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye



The awarded women include; Ms Rose Timbigamba, Ms Milly Kayongo, Ms Grace Apio Miriam and Ms Winnie Sendegeya.

Others are Ms Molly Besigye, Ms Aisha Nakafeero, Ms Robinah Ndibulyawa, Ms Nakkazi Olivia, Ms Lwanga Edith, Ms Nakakande Jesca, Ms Nabukenya Margret and Ms Nakasi Pauline from different departments.