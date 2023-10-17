12-year-old drowns at construction site for electricity pylon 

Police and residents of Lamoki village, Anaka Sub Count in Nwoya District in northern Uganda have recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in a trench at a flooded construction site of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL).

Chris Wokorach, the son of Geoffrey Nyero and Margret Ajok, is said to have drowned on Saturday in a trench dug to bury high voltage cables and the pylon.

He had, on the fateful day gone to the site to fetch water following the October 14 afternoon downpour.

James Opwonya Juma, who serves as the local council one chairperson of Lamoki village, said their search for Wokorach’s body had been unsuccessful until Monday, when it surfaced on top of the water.

In a separate incident, police in Wakiso District in central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a five-year-old girl fell into a ditch before she was washed away by the fast-moving water following the Monday afternoon heavy downpour.



Police identified the victim as Favour Mukisa, the daughter of Prossy Nabukenya, a resident of Katooke A in Nansana Municipality.



Ms Nabukenya said that when it stopped raining at around 2pm, Mukisa went out to play with her friends but did not return home in time as expected.

Residents gather at Nabweru North II zone chairperson's office where the body of five-year-old Favour Mukisa was taken before police took it to the mortuary on October 16,2023. Photo/ Noeline Nabukenya

“I walked out of the house to look for her. I asked the neighbours whether they had seen her around, but no one knew her whereabouts,” she said.



During Nabukenya’s frantic search for her daughter she was informed that there was a body of a young girl that was recovered from Kageye channel which separates Katooke A Zone and Nabweru North II Village.



Mr Joseph Kizito, the Defense Secretary of Nabweru North II Village, said locals found the body of Mukisa lying along the drainage channel.



“We suspect that the running water carried her from the trench near her home upto our village because the water was too much,” he said.



He urged parents to be mindful of their children's whereabouts, especially during the rainy season.

“Some parents are reckless and don’t care about their children’s movements. They leave them to loiter in the villages when they are not accompanied by adults which is risky,” he said.

The trench near Favour Mukisa's home where she is suspected to have fallen before she was swept away by running water. PHOTO/ NOELINE NABUKENYA