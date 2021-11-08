12-year-olds to get Covid-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health has directed health workers to start inoculating children aged 12 years and above with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the ministry’s October 29 letter to all District Health Officers, eligible children are those with comorbidities such as diabetes, sickle cell disease, cancer and asthma because they are at a higher risk of developing severe disease.

The letter, which was undersigned by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services, noted that the ministry has “secured enough vaccines” and it has now opened up officially to “all people 18 years of age.”

The launch of the vaccination exercise in March was targeting health workers, teachers, security officers, the elderly and persons 18 years and above with comorbidities. A total of 3.3 million doses of 8.9 million doses the country received are being used among them.

“The following guidance is hereby given. With immediate effect….stop using consent forms for all people coming for vaccination. Continue giving vaccination cards and register persons after receiving the vaccine and share the information on a daily basis,” the letter reads in part.

The decision to use Pfizer in children follows the September announcement by the American Food and Drug Authority (FDA). The manufacturers said the FDA made the authorisation after assessing the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in stopping the disease among the youngsters.

The Ministry of Health started inoculating Ugandans with Pfizer in September after receiving a donation of 1.6 million doses from the government of the United States of America.

The vaccination was initially restricted to Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono because of hardships to manage the cold chain requirements of the vaccine.

The vaccine requires ultra-low storage temperature, reaching as low as -70 degrees Centigrade, unlike AstraZeneca that can be stored at a normal refrigerator temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Centigrade.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the National Medical Stores spokesperson, said: “Unlike in the past where Pfizer was limited to the metropolitan districts of Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono, this time round, we have added more districts of Mityana, Luwero, Jinja, Kamuli, Kalungu, Buikwe, Kayunga, Gomba, and Masaka,” she said.