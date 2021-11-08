Prime

12-year-olds to get Covid-19 vaccines

A Ugandan health official injects a man with the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination exercise at City Square in Kampala on October 14, 2021. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • In September, trial data showed the Covid jab was safe for children in that age group.
  • The vaccination was initially restricted to Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono because of hardships to manage the cold chain requirements of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has directed health workers to start inoculating children aged 12 years and above with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. 
According to the ministry’s October 29 letter to all District Health Officers, eligible children are those with comorbidities such as diabetes, sickle cell disease, cancer and asthma because they are at a higher risk of developing severe disease. 

