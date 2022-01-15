Prime

120,000 passages registered on Entebbe Expressway in 1 week

Motorists queue at Kajjansi Toll Plaza on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to pay the road user fees on January 13, 2022. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The passages include all classes of vehicles and motorcycles that have passed on the three toll plazas of Entebbe Expressway.

At least 120,000 passages have been registered at the newly launched Entebbe express highway since last Saturday, up from 23,000 passages logged one week before the launch.

