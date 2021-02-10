120 pigs die of suspected swine fever in Kitgum

By Denis Opoka More by this Author

Residents of Labongo Akwang Sub-county in Kitgum District are counting losses after losing about 120 pigs to a disease they suspect to be African swine fever.

Mr Charles Oyo Adot Labongo, the sub-county chairperson, said the affected pigs present symptoms such as coughing, difficulties in breathing, loss of appetite and difficulties in standing, all of which are associated with swine fever.

He said the disease has been reported in the parishes of Lamit, Mura and Pajimo. The affected villages in Lamit Parish include Pem, Vitnam, Tet-Lagwer and Adye, while those in Mura Parish include Palli and Oget.

Mr Oyo said the disease was first reported last month in Bajere Village, Lamit Parish, before it spread to other areas.

“The numbers of the pigs that have died could be higher than the 120 since most farmers rarely report the death of their animals,” he told Daily Monitor on Monday.

According to Mr Oyo, the disease is spreading fast because most pig farmers leave their animals to roam freely during the dry season.

He advised the pig owners to keep their pigs indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr Alfred Kinyera, the district veterinary officer, said his office is yet to receive a report about the disease but promised to investigate.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he said the swine fever outbreak is usually reported in the district during the dry season.

Dr Kinyera advised the pig farmers to always avoid buying pigs from the affected areas to avoid spreading the disease. He urged farmers to always isolate the healthy pigs from the affected ones.

Last month, this newspaper reported that more than 700 pigs had died following an outbreak of African swine fever in Otuke District.

The affected areas included Barocok Parish in Barjobi Sub-county and several villages in Olilim and Ogwete sub-counties.

About the disease

African swine fever is a serious viral disease that affects domestic pigs and Eurasian wild boars that poses a major threat to pig production. The ability of the causative virus to remain viable for long periods in raw or insufficiently cooked pork products has enabled it, through travel and trade, to spread widely throughout sub-Saharan Africa and to other continents.

In the second half of the 20th century, it had caused outbreaks in the majority of African countries as well as in a number of European countries, two Caribbean islands, and Brazil.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com