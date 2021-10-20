123,000 govt officials fail to declare assets

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Government has threatened to punish leaders who have failed to declare their assets and liabilities as demanded by the leadership code.

This comes after it emerged that at least 3,000 leaders and 120,000 public servants across the country failed to declare their wealth.

The figures are contained in the 2021 anti-corruption report presented by the Ethics ministry during the launch of the 2021 anti-corruption campaign at State House Entebbe yesterday.

According to the report read by Ms Rose Lilly Akello, the State minister for Ethics and Integrity, the Inspector General of Government investigated 1,008 cases of corruption in ministries, departments, agencies and local governments. At least 160 officials were investigated, with conviction rate of 60 percent.

Government also recovered Shs1.5b from the corrupt officials. A total of 247 government officials were subjected to administrative actions and 35 people were barred from holding offices for 10 years.

Ms Akello revealed that of the 25,000 leaders who were expected to declare their assets and liabilities, only 23,000 complied. Of the 300,000 specified public servants expected to declare their assets, 180,000 complied with the leadership code requirements.

Advertisement

“This makes a compliance rate of 92 percent and 60 percent by the leaders and public servants respectively. Those who did not comply are being followed and actions will be taken against them. We are hopeful that we can do better with continued enforcements and sensitization,” Ms Akello said.

Ms Akello said the anti-corruption agencies are poorly facilitated and they can easily be lured into corruption because some of the cases they investigate are worth billions of shillings and that the culprits are ready to kill such cases.

Ms Janet Museveni, who is also the Education minister, urged government officials to avail information to the public on government projects that are being implemented so that the locals can demand for accountability from contractors who engage in shoddy work.

“Perceived corruption happens when we don’t give people information and therefore when we are transparent with public information, we are building confidence and through such we can help stump out corruption in the society. Government programmes are very good but we don’t give enough information to the local people about such projects and at the end of the day, a lot of corruption takes place and we lose a lot of money,” she said.

She tasked different stakeholders to take responsibilities in ending corruption both within the communities and different government agencies.

[email protected]