129 NRM candidates fight for 6 Eala slots

The National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) party supreme organ, Central Executive Committee (CEC), is expected to choose six candidates out of the 129 persons that formally applied for the party endorsement to represent Uganda at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The six names will be forwarded to the membership of the 11th Parliament, and nine candidates will be chosen to represent Uganda when the term of the current representatives elapses in December.

As various camps gear up for the electoral exercise that is expected to shape up on September 17, the ruling party leadership has scheduled tomorrow to deliberate on the candidates that will carry the party flag in the race to the 5th regional legislative Assembly headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania.

The sitting is expected to be chaired by President Museveni, who also doubles as the party chairperson.

This list includes first time entrants and those who have previously served in the party leadership.

In his address to the media yesterday, the NRM electoral commission chairman, Dr Fred Tanga Odoi, revealed that the final list of the six candidates will be determined tomorrow.

“CEC will be sitting on Friday and the Eala aspirants who are still in the race will be invited and they present their capabilities. Once they have presented, CEC will get the six best candidates and forward the names to the caucus,’’ he said.

He declined to reveal the approach that will be used to decide the six candidates.

Speaking to the Monitor after he took his Covid test yesterday, Mr Robert Webale, a former deputy RCC of Mbale City, expressed confidence about his previous performance and the loyalty to the NRM.

Premising on his theme ‘domesticating the community’, Mr Webale believes the theme resonates well with aspects such as Pan Africanism and regional integration. Coupled with his twelve-year-long experience in both party service and national leadership, Mr Webale believes he will secure the party’s endorsement.

The other candidates that have expressed interest include Mr James Kakooza, who replaced Mathias Kasamba, who died in April last year.

Other candidates include; Paul Musamali, George Steven Odongo, Denis Namara, Rose Akol, and Mary Mugenyi all seeking re-election. First time aspirants include Fred Bahati, Ronald Mutegeki, and Seth Muyambi.

In May, the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesigye, issued a communication to all party leaders to front candidates that will vie for the nine EALA slots.

The full-blown process is expected to take place in September when candidates will be elected to represent Uganda in Arusha.

In a related development, the NRM party has also released a fresh roadmap for women council village level primaries, indicating July 14 as a day for compilation of the women voters’ register and nomination of candidates by consensus or lining. Last month, the Electoral Commission suspended women council elections due to lack of funds, but Mr Odoi said NRM would go ahead to prepare.

About EALA

Some qualifications for eligibility for election:

(i) Being a citizen of a partner state;

(ii) Being qualified to be elected as a member of the National Assembly of that partner state under its Constitution;

(iii) Not be holding office as a minister in that partner state;