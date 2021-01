129 police officers shuffled

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martin Okoth-Ochola, has shuffled a total of 129 police officers from different departments and directorates.

The transfers affected officers ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Senior Commissioner of Police.

The January 4 transfer message, which this newspaper has seen, indicates that the appointed and transferred officers are ordered to occupy their new offices with immediate effect.

A source at police headquarters in Naguru told Daily Monitor that the Police Advisory Committee meeting observed that some officers were reluctant to enforce the standard operating procedures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 during the ongoing election campaigns.

The country goes to the polls next week amid rising Covid-19 infections.

The source added that the IGP directed the director of human resource to transfer all officers whose areas were implicated in not observing the SOPs.

