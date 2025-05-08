Thirteen children undergo successful heart surgeries at Jinja Hospital

Thirteen children have undergone successful heart surgeries at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (JRRH) in partnership with the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), bringing renewed hope to families from across the country. According to Dr Alfred Yayi, Director of JRRH, this marks the second pediatric heart surgery camp held at the facility in collaboration with UHI.

The children, aged between seven months and nine years, came from districts including Mayuge, Jinja, Kamuli, Iganga, Bugiri, Wakiso, and Kayunga, and had all been receiving treatment at Nalufenya Children’s Hospital in Jinja. The surgeries, which began on May 5, 2025, are expected to conclude on May 9 to allow for post-operative care and recovery.

Dr Yayi noted that the success of these surgeries demonstrates the feasibility of decentralizing specialized heart and other critical services from Kampala to regional hospitals, making healthcare more accessible to Ugandans. He attributed this progress to the availability of modern medical equipment and trained personnel, which has significantly enhanced the hospital's capacity to perform complex procedures.

He also commended the Ministry of Health for its continued support in strengthening regional health infrastructure. Dr Muhoozi Rwakaryebe, a consultant cardiologist at UHI, revealed that 16 children had been prepared for surgery, but sadly, three passed away before the scheduled procedures. The remaining 13 children underwent successful operations. Dr Emmanuel Tenywa, a consultant pediatric cardiologist at JRRH, explained that Uganda sees about 1.6 million births annually, with an estimated 1 percent, roughly 16,000 babies born with heart-related conditions.

Of these, approximately 8,000 require urgent surgical intervention. In the Busoga sub-region alone, where about 200,000 babies are born each year, an estimated 2,000 have congenital heart disease, with half of them needing surgery. He noted that risk factors for these conditions include maternal alcohol and drug abuse, smoking, diabetes, or epilepsy medication use during pregnancy. Early signs of heart problems in children may include bluish skin or lips, fatigue, heart murmurs, poor blood circulation, rapid breathing, and excessive sweating.

Dr John Odiri Omagino, Executive Director of the Uganda Heart Institute, in a speech read by his deputy Dr Peter Lwabi, said the pediatric cardiac surgery initiative began in 2023 at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and expanded to Jinja and Lira in 2024. He warned that Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), one of the most common congenital heart defects, can lead to severe complications including heart failure, growth delays, and recurrent respiratory infections if not treated early.

Dr Omagino emphasized that the surgeries are life-saving interventions that restore hope to families and allow children to grow up healthy and productive. He noted that cardiovascular diseases kill more than 20 million people globally each year, and in Uganda, non-communicable diseases account for over 10 percent of all deaths, with heart disease being a major contributor. However, many regional hospitals still lack the necessary cardiac equipment, specialized staff, and post-surgical care, which limits the institute's capacity to expand services further.

The first pediatric heart surgeries at JRRH were conducted on June 18, 2024, with eight out of 11 children undergoing successful corrective operations. Parents and guardians of the children shared stories of recovery and gratitude. Mary Nakabuuka Caroline from Wakiso said her child, who underwent surgery in 2024, has fully recovered and remains healthy a year later.

Said Mukama from Jinja also expressed joy, saying his child now eats well, is active, and shows no signs of illness. Gorreti Natale from Kayunga praised Dr Tenywa for his persistence, which she credited for saving her grandchild’s life.



