13 members of Ebola burial team detained over lockdown violation - police

Police in Mubende District are holding 31 people, including 13 volunteers attached to the Uganda Red Cross Society medical team after they were allegedly found in a bar drinking, contrary to the Ministry of Health guidelines announced to contain the spread of Ebola in the country.

President Museveni earlier this month ordered Kassanda and Mubende districts, the epicentre of the outbreak, to be put under lockdown, imposing a travel ban, a curfew and the closure of public places.

Wamala Regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala said on Sunday that during their Saturday night operations to enforce curfew, they rounded up 31 people found violating lockdown rules.

The Red Cross volunteers were among 24 people found at around 10pm drinking alcohol at Homeland Bar and Guesthouse in Katogo village, West division in Mubende municipality, according to Ms Kawala. The other suspects were picked from different places in the district.

“Last night (Saturday) we had an operation and we arrested 31 people for violating presidential directives and guidelines on fighting Ebola. At least 24 of them were arrested from Homeland Bar and Restaurant, out of which 13 are health workers attached to Red Cross and part of the burial team for Ebola victims,” she said.

She said they will be charged with doing a negligent act likely to spread diseases.

“No one is above the law and our operations will remain ongoing,” she warned.

Dr Joseph Kasumba, the Red Cross operation manager said their volunteers were arrested from their rented residence where they had returned after a long day.

"Yesterday, there is a team which came back very late yet they had a goat roasting [ceremony] to cleanse themselves, given what they go through during day (burial ceremonies for Ebola victims). Police rounded them up from the place we rented for them for easy monitoring, not in a bar", he said.

In a Sunday evening statement, the humanitarian organization said they were investigating the arrest.

“We note that the volunteers were arrested from the guest house which is their residence hosting the safe and dignified burial team. Uganda Red Cross is part of the Ebola task force and one of the custodians of the Ebola prevention guidelines. More so, the volunteers have a code of conduct that guides their work and is in tandem with the Ebola prevention guidelines. Those involved will be investigated and Management will use the findings to take necessary action (s). URCS management reiterates its commitment to adhering to the Ebola prevention guidelines in fulfilling the tasks assigned in the Ebola pandemic response,” the statement reads.

Last week, police arraigned 152 people in Mubende court presided over by grade one magistrate, Paul Nkeddi, after they were arrested for violating the lockdown measures. They were charged with doing a negligent act like to spread Ebola Virus Disease which has so far infected 128 people with 34 deaths registered.

According to the latest updates from Ministry of Health, 40 people have so far recovered from the virus but 2,183 contacts are listed for follow up.