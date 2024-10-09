13 NRM members race to replace Sarah Mateke as Kisoro woman MP

Thirteen National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members seek to replace the late Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke through a by-election later this year.

Campaigns ahead of party primaries started on Tuesday, a month after the ex-defense state minister died aged 50, following a short illness.

In the aftermath of her death, a section of Kisoro District leaders openly endorsed her young sister, Ruth Nyiraneza, to complete her term in parliament but she declined the endorsement.

On Tuesday, aspirants presented their manifestos to voters in joint campaigns at Busanza Secondary School playground and Gatete playground.

Campaign attendees were from Busanza, Mupaka, Nyarubuye sub-counties, and Rukundo Town Council with campaigns set to conclude on October 23.

The 13-candidates vying for the NRM party flag include Rose Kabagyeni, Sylivia Dushime, Jemimah Irankunda, Irene Mahirwe, Hellen Mbonye, Loiuse Niyikiza, Allen Nkurikiye, Aphia Nyiramahoro, Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, Igiraneze Winfred Faith, Fancy Nirere, Blessed Kitentera and Eva Twireze.

They mostly pledged to improve social services and spearhead infrastructure developments in the hilly border district.

Kisoro District NRM election officer Tadeo Mujyambere warned the candidates and their supporters against electoral irregularities that could lead to nullification of candidature.

He urged “unity within the NRM and avoiding actions that could incite unnecessary conflict.”

Majyambere disclosed that NRM will decide its flagbearer in an October 25 poll.

According to national Electoral Commission Chairperson (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the display of the voters’ register will be conducted from October14 to 23 at 322 polling stations in Kisoro District.

Nomination of candidates will be held October 30-31at the office of the district returning officer in Kisoro while open campaigns will run from November 1 to November 12.