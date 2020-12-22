13-year-old boy on trial over defilement of 3 girls 

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

KAMPALA- A 13-year-old boy has been committed to the High Court for trial on charges of defiling three girls aged below four.

The prosecution told Mukono Magistrate’s Court that inquiries into the case are complete and presented documents from the Director of Public Prosecutions directing that the juvenile be tried.

The magistrate Patience Kabarunga committed the juvenile suspect to the High Court. The juvenile is charged with aggravated defilement.

Court remanded the juvenile to Naguru Remand Home pending his trial in the High Court at the next criminal session.

Prosecution contends that the accused person on July 19 at Buvuma Nsenya in Buikwe District had sex with three young girls. Two of his victims were each aged three while another girl was four years old.

Meanwhile, the same court committed a 30-year-old man to High Court for trial on charges of defiling and infecting an 8-year-old girl with HIV/Aids. The suspect, Kevin Ladu, a resident of Mukono District is charged with aggravated defilement.

He was committed to the High Court following a notification from the DPP to court that investigations into his case are complete.

The indictment states that at the trial, prosecution will produce evidence to prove that in March this year in Mukono, Ladu knowing he is HIV positive defiled the girl.

The victim is a child to Ladu’s neighbour and was defiled when her parents were away for work.

The law provides for aggravated defilement, which makes one on conviction by the High Court liable to suffer death.

Some of the circumstances for aggravated defilement include defilement of a child below the age of 14 years.

