13-year-old girl beheaded in Sembabule

Police in Sembabule District are investigating circumstances under which unknown assailants attacked a 13-year-old girl and beheaded her.

Violah Nangoba, a pupil at Nakasunsa Little Stars Primary School was attacked last evening as she and her little brother went to fetch water from a tank outside their home at Nakasunsa village in Katwe sub county.

Her father, Sam Lutakoome is said to have been at the nearby trading centre while their mother, who runs a mobile catering service business had gone to the neighboring village for business by the time of the attack.

The southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhamad Nsubuga said they are still hunting for the suspects as they investigate the motive of the attack.

"We took a sniffer dog to the scene of crime although we didn't get anything much because the area had been tampered with. However, we are doing our best to bring the culprits to book," he said.

One of the residents, Mr John Mwanje said they were attracted by an alarm made by the deceased’s brother who survived the attack.

"It was shocking for the minor to see her sister killed in cold blood but he has told us that he saw the murderer although he could not identify him since it was dark. We are hopeful that he may be able to help police in their investigations," he said.

Her body had been taken to hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the case continue.