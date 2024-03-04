133,000 census jobs up for grabs

At least 132,943 jobs are up for grabs at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) ahead of the forthcoming National Population and Housing census exercise in May.

The statistic’s body is currently seeking 114,460 census enumerators and 18,483 census enumeration supervisors, with the online recruitment exercise ongoing until March 15.

“Ubos is seeking dynamic, experienced, and competent persons for the following positions to carry out the census exercise,” reads in part the job advert by Ubos issued last Friday.

The census job advert released last Friday, states that the census enumeration supervisors will undertake effective census supervision of the enumeration exercise in the assigned supervision area, while enumerators are to conduct census enumeration in all the enumeration areas assigned.

Ubos is a semi-autonomous body which will be implementing the enumeration exercise of the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024 from May 10 to May 19 with May 9 as census night.

“The census results will provide bench-mark socio-demographic data at all administrative levels necessary for general administration and the planning process,” the statement read

Mr Didacus Okoth, the spokesperson of Ubos, yesterday said they are prepared for the recruitment exercise since the infrastructure for the process is already in place.

“We are prepared because as we have already stated that it is going to be online recruitment, we already have the infrastructure in place to ensure people are ready to apply and the system can run in terms of selection,” Mr Okoth said.

He said there will be training for district officials who will be responsible for recruitment at the district level and will be able to select those who will have gone through the process.

Mr Okoth revealed that after the recruitment exercise, the successful applicants will be taken through training on how to use the census gadgets as the exercise will be strictly online.

“After the selection, we shall have those who successfully went through, trained. We shall have training at the national level, district level, and at sub-county level. Those who will be trained at the national level, will train those at district level, and then those will train the other ones at sub-counties on how to use the gadgets,” he said.

Mr Okoth said since the job recruitment exercise will be done online, they don’t expect any cases of bribery before cautioning the district leaders to be transparent and honest in the exercise.

He also noted that they are going to sensitize the community to avoid incidences during the recruitment exercise to ensure that the entire process is transparent.

“We understand that such incidents (bribes) will be there but we have urged the leaders at district level to try to be as honest as possible, we are also going to ensure that we sensitize the population,” he said.

Uganda last conducted the National Population and Housing Census was conducted in 2014.

This will be the first census to use digital technology to collect and process data.