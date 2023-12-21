135 countries to attend NAM, G77 summits in Kampala

At least 168 delegations from 135 countries are expected to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Group of 77 (G-77) and China Third South summits, scheduled for January next year in Uganda’s capital Kampala, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed.

“We shall be hosting 168 delegations that include 135 countries, a host of international organizations and a host of observer states that will be coming to town in January 2024,” said Mr Vincent Bagiire, the ministry’s permanent secretary, while receiving a donation of ICT equipment from the United Nations Development Programme (UDP).

He added: “We are receiving support from UNDP in the form of ICT equipment that the Ministry needed and this equipment is going to augment preparations for the NAM and G77 summits.”

Mr Bagiire listed the items donated by UNDP as 60 desktops, two photocopiers, two printers, 35 Wi-Fi access points and two conference units.

According to him, the Ministry has a collaboration with the UNDP to engage in broader activities that relate to commercial and economic diplomacies.

“The UNDP is also going to support us with the best language translation facilities during the summit. In multi-lateral summits such as these ones, you can get everything right but may fail to get the translations right and this may spoil the summit, so that we get everything right,” Mr Bagiire said.



The UNDP resident representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah said their goal is to support the development agenda of Uganda in many respects such as reducing inequality, poverty, and addressing issues around climate.

“Our goal for donating the equipment is to try to achieve support to NAM summits that is efficient and effective, sow a seed in the digitalization agenda of the country, and promote trade,” Ms Attafuah said.

President Museveni earlier revealed that the summits will provide a platform for global cooperation and solidarity and for advancing common goals.