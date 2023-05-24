135 people murdered in Ankole, Kigezi in three months 

At least 138 people have been killed in Ankole and Kigezi sub-regions in a space of three months.

Ankole and Kigezi sub-regions in Southwestern Uganda consist of 16 districts sub-divided into three policing regions of Kigezi, Rwizi and Greater Bushenyi.

According to police records in Rwizi region, which covers the districts of Mbarara, Kazo, Rwampara, Ibanda, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Ntungamo and Mbarara City, for the months of January, February and March, there have been 74 recorded cases of murder.

Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said they recorded 28 cases of murder through assault and 14 by mob action.

“From January to March, we recorded two cases of murder by shooting, two by poisoning, four by stabbing, one of arson and four by aggravated defilement. We also recorded five cases by strangulation, seven by hacking, seven by blunt object, 14 by mob action and 28 through assault,” he said.

Mr Kasasira said Ntungamo District recorded the highest number of murders with 19 cases, followed by Mbarara City with 12, Ibanda (11), Isingiro (10), Mbarara District (7), Kazo (4) and Kiruhura (4).

The Greater Bushenyi policing region, which covers the districts of Rubirizi, Mitooma, Buhweju, Sheema and Bushenyi, recorded 22 cases of murder in the months of February, March and April.

“The cases have drastically reduced compared to past years. This is partly because we have intensified our operations, we have done better in terms of community policing and our relationship with the community has greatly improved,” Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, said.

Mr Tumusiime said Bushenyi had the highest number of murder cases in the region, with nine cases recorded, followed by Sheema with seven cases, Buhweju, Rubirizi and Mitooma with two cases each.

The Kigezi police region, which covers the districts of Rubanda, Rukiiga, Kabale, Kisoro, Rukungiri and Kanungu, had 38 cases of murder between February 13 and May 13.

The Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, attributed the increase in murder cases in the region to land wrangles, domestic violence and mob action.

Mr Maate said they have prioritised community policing as a way of sensitising masses against criminal acts.

“We are using radio programmes and community meetings to sensitise the community members against committing crime and the consequences involved if one is proved guilty. It has always been our advice to the community members to avoid taking the law into their hands but always report their grievances to the relevant authorities for proper conflict resolution,” he said.