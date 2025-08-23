14.8 per cent of Nansana Municipality land is prone to floods - study

Nansana Municipal Council, in collaboration with ICLEI Africa-Local Governments for Sustainability, recently hosted the first-ever local Town Hall Conference of Parties (COP) in Uganda. The event aimed to gather climate-related challenges and opportunities of local context, bridging the gap between national priorities and local actions.

According to Mr Ben Odongo, the head of ICLEI Africa Clean Cooking Centre, "There's a lot of guidance from the government in terms of what policies are meant to be put in place, but the implementation falls at the level of municipal councils and lower local governments."

He emphasized the importance of bridging this gap to ensure effective climate change mitigation.

Nansana Municipality is grappling with poor waste management, with some locals dumping garbage under trenches, causing floods especially in areas along major drainage channels and swamps.

A study conducted by the authorities indicated that at least 14.8% of Nansana Municipality is prone to floods, with flood hotspots identified in several areas, including Kattabaana, Bulesa, Nasirye, Butera, Nawata, Kabunga-Buyaga, Bukemba-Kabanyolo, and others in Busukuma Division. Other areas prone to floods include Kawempe B, Tula, Kisimu, Katooke, Nabweru Division Headquarters, Wamala, and Kakira in Nabweru Division. In Nansana Division, locals of Katoogo, Lubigi, Bwaise, Kibwa, Kazo, Lugoba-Kazinga, Bujjagaali, and Kabumbi are experiencing floods. Similarly, in Watindo Wambale, Gombe, along Semuto road, Ngalomyambe, and Kavule in Gombe Division, flood during heavy rains.

Unfortunately, in the rural divisions of Gombe and Busukuma, they don’t have private companies that collect rubbish. It’s upon individuals to manage their own wastes. Mr. Odongo said resolutions from the conferences will be shared with national governments and later fed into the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process. He, however, acknowledged efforts by the council for initiatives currently undertaken to tackle climate challenges, including tree planting campaigns spearheaded by the youth.

With Bloomberg funding, 6,600 trees are being planted to restore the environment. Ms. Regina Bakitte, Nansana Municipality Mayor, believes that the vision of the municipality of becoming a transformed city, prosperous and well-planned society by 2040 is still alive. Through lobbying, she was able to secure funding last year, and a mobile application was developed to help monitor climate action in the area. “With just a click of a button, our technicians can be able to track activities in the community,” she said.

Another team of patriotic youth initiated a program to install clean cook stoves in schools. These are intended to reduce the use of charcoal, a primary cause of forest depletion in Uganda. “It is our appeal that what is working can be scaled and the funding can be availed to make sure that such innovations can reach the broader municipality, and be a benchmark for other municipalities to learn,” Ms. Bakitte added.

Climate Action activities in Nansana are aligned with the Nationally Determined Contributions for Uganda as a country. Uganda has targets on environmental restoration, tree planting, climate literacy, and education, among others. Ms. Stellah Nalumansi, Nansana Municipal Senior Environment Officer, reported that 64.5% of the municipality is exposed to low drought hazards, with at least 26.8% exposed to moderate drought hazards in areas of Maganjo, Migadde, Gombe, Mwererwe, and Wambale, among others.