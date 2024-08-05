14 arrested as police foil FDC Katonga march to Kenyan embassy

Police early Monday arrested 14 members of the breakaway Katonga Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders as they attempted to march to the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to present their petition.

Police arrest lawmaker Ibrahim Ssemujju of the breakaway FDC Katonga group at Golf Course in Kampala on August 5, 2024 as they were marching to the Kenyan Embassy in Uganda to protest against the arrest of 36 party subscribers from a hotel in Kisumu. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

The FDC leaders sought to present a protest note to the Commission against the alleged unfair treatment and arrest of their 36 colleagues in Kenya but marchers were intercepted near the Fairway Junction, a few meters from their destination.

The group had started marching from their offices on Katonga Road, carrying banners with portraits of the 36 party officials who are facing terrorism charges in Uganda.

Some marchers were violently arrested, and temporarily held at a nearby police post before security vehicles arrived to transport them to Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Monday’s 14 detainees will be charged with unlawful assembly.

“They had not notified us about their protest. Remember, the road they wanted to use is a busy road and where they were going is a busy area with high-profile offices and people,” Onyango said.

He added: “They had to inform us so that we also notify people who stay in those areas. We are processing them for court, and the court will decide whether to give them bail or remand them.”

About the 36

The 36 people include both men and females. They were last month remanded to Luzira prison on charges of terrorism.

The 36 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party supporters who were arrested at a hotel in Kisumu, Kenya, appear at the Nakawa Magistrate’s Court on July 29, 2024. They were charged with treason and sent to Kitalya Prison on remand until August 14. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

Prosecution said between July 22 and 23, 2024, the suspects travelled from various parts of Uganda to Kisumu for purposes of providing or receiving terrorism training.

They were apprehended by Kenyan authorities and deported to Uganda where they were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Nakawa, Kampala.