14 CEC disputes to be concluded in two weeks – Tribunal chairperson

The chairperson of the Elections Disputes Tribunal, Mr. John Musiime, has announced that 14 disputes arising from the recently concluded elections of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) will be resolved within the next two weeks.

In a statement dated September 2, Mr Musiime said the tribunal—which has been handling all internal NRM party election disputes since July 29—is committed to expeditiously completing the final phase of its work in line with the NRM Election Regulations.

“At present, the Tribunal is handling 14 petitions arising from the elections for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC). This represents the final phase of its assignment,” Mr. Musiime said.

He added that the progress so far was made possible by the dedication of tribunal members, the registry, and support staff, and assured party members that the pending petitions will be concluded swiftly and transparently.

Last week, the ruling NRM party conducted elections to fill CEC positions, a process that saw intense competition in several races.

The most closely watched contest was for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), which pitted former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga against the current Speaker, Anita Among. Ms. Among won decisively with 92 percent of the vote.

Other hotly contested positions included the Entrepreneurs’ League and the Youth League. However, elections in these two categories were suspended over alleged irregularities, including the ferrying of non-delegates to vote, particularly in the Entrepreneurs’ League.

Subsequently, candidates in the Entrepreneurs’ League agreed to endorse businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba unopposed, while the Youth League is yet to select its representative.

In his statement, Mr Musiime also disclosed that since hearings began on July 29, 2025, the Tribunal has concluded and delivered written, reasoned rulings in 813 petitions. These included 431 parliamentary petitions and 189 at the local council III level.







