14 dead, 34 injured as lightning strikes Lamwo church

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and 34 others hospitalized after lightning struck a church during a prayer service in Lamwo District in Northern Uganda.

“The incident happened during a prayer service at a church in Zone 8, Block 2. in Palabek settlement camp,” said police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke.

According to police, the victims of the November 2 strike are aged between 9 and 21.

The deceased were identified as Nyamaet Thiluak, 17; Chaar Tot, 18; Madol Wigjang, 21; Nyachot Mawichnyuon, 17; Nyakueh Gatgueng, 15; Jima Gat Tiok, 14; Tany Tai, 12; Tidial Gatluak, 16; Chop Matai Chop, 15; Nyagai Diew, 9; Nyathak Mariner, 12; Lul Riek John, 14; Khamis Tut, 14 and Tura Betu, 14.

“They had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5pm, and the lightning thunder struck at 5:30pm,” Mr Kituuma added.

Most of the injured were evacuated to Paluda health center III for treatment.

According to Wikipedia, Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge that occurs typically during a thunderstorm.

Scientists and professional environmentalists say the uncontrolled environmental destruction in the country is the major cause of the recent lightning incidents in some parts of the country.

Several people have over the years been killed by lightning in Uganda. The strikes are common during downpour.

Despite myths surrounding it, the rampant occurrences in various parts of the country have been attributed to increasing environmental degradation coupled with energy connects.

READ: Experts warn of more lightning incidents

Recent strikes

In the afternoon of June 6, 2024, three siblings were tragically killed by a lightning strike in Dokolo District.

Robina Adongo, 14; Zadox Amen 10 and Marion Acen, 5, all pupils at Angwenya Primary School were taking shelter from a light drizzle in their grandfather's house in Ocek-Ikot village, Angwenya Parish, Kangai Sub County when the lightning struck.

Three weeks later, about 77 primary school pupils were struck by lightning in Oweko primary school, Ndhew Sub-County in Nebbi Nistrict.



According to an eyewitness of the on July 31 incident, the lightning struck the pupils as they played football. The pupils hailed from different primary schools of Owilo, Ogalo, Padel, Omoyo, with Oweko playing host to the primary school games.

On February 2, 2024, two women were struck dead by lightning as they retired to their homes in Kisoro District in western Uganda, hours after another was killed under similar circumstances in the eastern Uganda district of Iganga.



Police spokesman for Kigezi region Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Florence Twizerimana, an 18-year-old resident of Rikofe village in Chibumba parish Murora Sub County and Flora Nyirandabazi, a 63-year-old resident of Chibumba ward in Chahafi town council in Kisoro district.

Twizerimana and Nyirandabazi's death happened just hours after another woman, a teacher at Nambale Primary School in Nambale sub-county, Iganga District was also struck dead by lightning.

Joy Kanage was reported to have been walking in the school compound when lightning struck her.

Last year in March, lightning struck and killed a man and his two children in Rwamuyora village in Nyarurambi parish Muko sub-county Rubanda District as they took shelter in their house during a heavy downpour.

Police identified the deceased family head as Ambrose Kanunu, 35, his sons Justus Asiimwe, 7, and Arnold Habomugisha 5.