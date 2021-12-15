14 districts miss Makerere admission

Makerere University students during  a graduation ceremony in May this year.  At least 14 districts have not been able to send any students to the university  on private sponsorship for  2021/2022 academic year. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Northern districts top the list of those who haven’t sent any students to Makerere University followed by eastern and western regions.

At least 14 of the 135 districts in Uganda have not been able to send any students to Makerere University on private scholarship for the forthcoming academic year 2021/2022.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.