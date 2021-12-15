14 districts miss Makerere admission

At least 14 of the 135 districts in Uganda have not been able to send any students to Makerere University on private scholarship for the forthcoming academic year 2021/2022.

The figures for the direct entry on private sponsorship released on Monday indicate that 14,618 students from 122 districts were admitted.

Northern districts top the list of those who haven’t sent any students to Makerere University followed by districts in eastern and western regions.

Only one district in central region has not been able to send any students to the university.

Meanwhile, Kampala and Wakiso districts have topped the list of admissions, with 2,543 (16.4 percent) self-sponsored students admitted.

The two districts also posted the best performance in the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Advanced Education (UACE) examinations results.

The head of admission at Makerere University, Mr Charles Ssentongo, yesterday explained that some students did not apply because they did not pass their exams while others cannot afford the tuition.

“Just like the district quota where we failed to get students with the required grades, students from some districts did not apply because they did not pass well,” Mr Ssentongo said.

The Makerere University Secretary, Mr Yusufu Kiranda, said some students from the new districts were considered under their former district.

This, he said, was because the data of the new districts could not be reflected in the system.

For instance, Mr Kiranda said students from Bugweri could have been considered under Iganga District.

However, the successful applicants who under normal circumstances would have joined the university in August this year, will report on January 19, 2022 due to delays occasioned to the school calendar by Covid-19 disruptions.

Affected districts

Nabilatuk

Bugweri

Kasanda

Kwania

Kapelebyong

Kikuube

Obongi

Kazo

Rwampara

Kitagwenda

Madi-Okollo

Karenga

Kalaki

Terego

Regions