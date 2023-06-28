14% of people living with HIV suffer from depression – scientists

Scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC)/Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) Uganda Research Unit have revealed that 14 percent of the people living with HIV in Entebbe and Masaka suffer from depression.

Speaking at a dissemination workshop in Entebbe, Wakiso District on Monday, Prof Eugene Kinyanda, the head of the Mental Health Focus Area at MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit, said they made the discovery while conducting a study to develop a model for Integrating Depression into HIV Care which was undertaken over a period of six years.

He added: “There is a higher prevalence in the rural area of Masaka at 19.4 percent compared to the semi-urban area of Entebbe at 8 percent.”

Prof Kinyanda said depression in HIV/Aids patients affects the life of the individual.



“[This leads to patients having] poor quality of life, faster HIV disease progression, poor adherence to antiretroviral therapy, increased risky sexual behaviour and increased utilisation of health services,” he said.

He added: “Despite this burden, there are no mental health services in HIV care in most sub-Saharan Africa, hence the rationale for this study.”

Prof Kinyanda further said there are a number of barriers to be overcome in integrating mental health in HIV care services.

These include low literacy of mental health in the population, low demand for formal mental health services, seeking treatment with traditional healers, faith healers, and severe shortage of mental health professionals.

“For example, there are less than 50 psychiatrists in Uganda, a country of more than 45 million people. There is also a severe shortage of primary care workers in most public healthcare facilities. One clinician caters for 50-100 patients daily,” he said.

He added: “An estimated 25.7 million Africans are living with HIV, while People Living with HIV in Uganda are estimated at 1.5 million. However, studies undertaken by the MRC Unit in Uganda have observed that 14 percent of PLWH suffer from depression.”

The director of UVRI, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, said mental health management has been well integrated in HIV treatment guidelines because people living with HIV usually suffer from depression.

“Depression is a mental health disease that is sometimes neglected. When people don’t take their medication, they lose weight, among others. However, when it is managed, they improve their well-being and socialise,” he said.

He added: “Therefore if we want to end HIV/Aids, we should not neglect mental health among our people who have been infected.”

Dr Arthur Ahimbisibwe, the national team leader for the adult care and treatment unit under the Aids Control Programme in the Ministry of Health, said depression is the most common mental health challenge that they are facing.

“Depression contributes to patients having poor adherence, not taking their drugs in time and we know that this causes non-suppression, which is one of the candid challenges that we are facing at the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He added: “Through this study, we will recon and believe that findings will be of importance to us as programme and to Ugandans in general.”

About the study

Aims

Prof Eugene Kinyanda, the head of the Mental Health Focus Area at Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit, said the aim of the research is to develop a depression integration model for adult HIV in Uganda (HIV+D Mental Health Integration Model) that also addressed implementation barriers.