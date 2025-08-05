14-year-old epileptic mother seeks treatment after severe burns

A 14-year-old mother from Buyende District is in dire need of medical attention after suffering severe burns when she accidentally fell into a fireplace.

The young girl, a resident of Igalaza village, Irundu Sub County, is an epileptic patient who had a seizure and fell into the fire, burning her right hand.

Following the incident, she was taken to Irundu Health Centre III for first aid, but her family failed to seek adequate medical attention afterward. Instead, she was isolated in a room, where her infected wounds attracted flies, worsening her condition. The foul smell from her wounds has become unbearable, and her family is struggling to cope with the situation.

Ms Jenniffa Naigaga, the girl's mother, is worried that her daughter's hand and entire limb may need to be amputated if immediate action is not taken.

"I have no money to transport her to a better hospital," Ms Naigaga said, tears welling up in her eyes. "The only option is to bring her back from Irundu health centre III. We are applying herbal medicines, but every day, the situation is worsening, seeing my daughter in pain."

It has been six weeks since the girl received a first aid treatment and was referred to Kamuli General Hospital, but her family has been unable to take her there for further medical care due to lack of money for transport.

The girl's condition has worsened significantly, with her skin peeling off and exposing her elbow joint bones.



