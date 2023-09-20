14-year-old girl flees after stabbing father to death in Oyam

Police in Oyam District are hunting for a 14-year-old girl facing allegations of stabbing her father to death.

The victim has been identified as Emmanuel Otim, a resident of Ajaya Village, Loro Sub-county in Oyam District.

It is alleged that on Tuesday at around 3:25pm, the deceased returned home drunk.

“He found his wife sharing a bed with the daughter, and this generated a quarrel with his lover before it escalated into a fight,” police records show.

The girl, who is now at large, then picked up a knife and stabbed the father on the thigh around his genitals.

“This caused him to bleed severely. In the process, Otim tried running out but collapsed in the compound and died,” authorities explained.

Anthony Ongom, the deceased's landlord, rushed to police and reported the matter.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said a team of officers from Oyam Central Police Station joined the Loro police and visited the scene.

"The deceased's body was picked and conveyed to Anyeke Health Centre IV, Oyam District, pending postmortem," he said in a statement.

“Efforts to have the suspect apprehended are ongoing,” he said as he condemned the incident.