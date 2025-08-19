14-year-old Senton Odoi caters for handicapped mum, siblings

On a Tuesday evening at around 5pm, Monitor caught up with Senton Odoi, a Primary Four pupil at Kanjuki Church of Uganda Primary School in Kayunga Sub-county, Kayunga District. He was cleaning up litter around the school compound with his classmates.

Being the only breadwinner of a family of five, Odoi has made it a habit to escape from school through a small path to fend for his siblings.

His 37-year-old mother, Ms Susan Akech, a widow, is physically handicapped and can only move from one place to another by crawling. The 14-year-old has to strike a balance between his studies and the heavy responsibility of looking after his siblings.

“I have to reach home early and then do some casual jobs like digging in people’s gardens to be sure of our next meal,” Odoi narrates, with sadness and frustration evident on his face. Unlike other children his age, he has had an unsettled childhood.

“I am always looking for money to fend for the family,” he adds.

Odoi lives with his mother in Kanjuki Village, about half a kilometre from school. Due to her disability, Ms Akech, who lost her husband in 2021, cannot engage in chores that require much energy.

She occasionally crawls to Kanjuki Trading Centre, where she washes clothes for residents at a small fee.

She charges a minimum of Shs2,000 for washing clothes for each person or family. Her rate depends on the amount of clothes. With no close relatives to support her, the burden of providing for the family has fallen squarely on young Odoi, her second-born child.

Besides digging, he has also diversified his earnings by vending boiled eggs in Kayunga Town, especially on weekends and during holidays. With an initial capital of Shs18,000, Odoi makes a small profit, which he uses to pay school fees for his siblings.

The third-born, 12-year-old Jonathan Omollo, is in Primary Two, while the last-born, a five-year-old, is in Top Class at the same school. “I buy books and also pay school fees for my young siblings. Sometimes I miss school while looking for money to pay school fees,” Odoi explains.

Each of the siblings pays Shs50,000 in school fees and Shs2,000 for examinations every term at the Universal Primary Education (UPE) implementing school. Last Tuesday, when this reporter visited Odoi’s home, he returned from school only to find no food in the kitchen. His mother had not prepared lunch since there was no food. Surprisingly, this is Odoi’s way of life.

“I survive on the porridge I eat at school. I don’t eat posho because I can’t afford to pay for it,” he says.

“When he [Odoi] goes to work and gets money to buy food, I prepare a meal for them. But more often, they return home when there is nothing for them to eat,” Ms Akech explains.

Matters worsened recently when Ms Akech used her son’s capital from the egg business to seek medical treatment after falling sick. This setback has left Odoi wondering where he will get the money to restart the business. Despite the hardships, he says he is determined to complete his education and become a medical doctor.

Sentoni Odoi (centre), his sibling (2nd left) and other classmates at school. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

Mr Vincent Wegulo, the head teacher of Kanjuki Church of Uganda Primary School, confirmed that he is aware of the challenges Odoi and his siblings face in their quest for education.

“He is a disciplined and bright boy. You cannot find him at school in the evening since he leaves early to go and do odd jobs to earn a living for the family,” Mr Wegulo said. Mr Collins Kafeero, the Kayunga District probation officer, said residents had informed him about the boy’s predicament, but he was still exploring ways to support the family.

Dr Dan Bubaale, the Kayunga District education officer, cautioned head teachers of UPE schools against charging illegal fees, saying it forces vulnerable learners like Odoi to drop out. “Even when a school charges money for lunch, such vulnerable learners like Odoi should be exempted from paying,” Dr Bubaale said.