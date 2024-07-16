140 Ugandans trafficked every month, says report

A new report released by the Coordination Office for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons in the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicates that at least 142 Ugandans are trafficked every month.

Mr Derek Kigenyi Basalirwa, the deputy national coordinator for prevention of trafficking in persons at the ministry, said 1,698 victims were registered in 2023.

He revealed that the victims, who include juveniles, are trafficked locally and transnationally.

“Of the 1,698 victims, 642 were adults while 1,056 were juveniles. Juveniles are the most affected victims of trafficking in persons. In comparison to 2022, which had a representation of 2,099 victims of trafficking in persons, this shows a decline in the number of victims reported,” Mr Basalirwa said during the launch of the report on Friday.

The report further indicates that Uganda continues to be the main source of victims of trafficking, as well as the transit and the destination country.

“This has been continuously happening due to the irregularities that continue in the migration field and also the unguided labour migration tendency. In labour externalisation, our people do not go through the established channels under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, which makes them victims of trafficking,” Mr Basalirwa said.

The report further reveals that 1,006 cases were reported to police from January to December 2023 and of these, 576 were submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for legal advice.

“Of the total cases reported to police in 2023, 331 cases were taken to court, of which 11 cases secured convictions, one case was dismissed and 319 are pending in court,” the report revealed.

Mr Basalirwa said when combating trafficking in persons, they lack shelter for the victims.

Challenges

“We also face challenges of intelligence gathering and sharing, lack of bilateral agreements and protocols where we are led by externalization,” he said.

Col Geofrey Kambere, the commissioner of Immigration, said the report shows a decline in cases reported to police, which he attributed to increased efforts in creating awareness and sensitisation through the use of mass media, radio talk shows, audio spot messaging among other channels and increased enforcement by the police and other security agencies.