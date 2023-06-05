15, 000 allied health students start exams 

Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) has revealed that over 15, 000 allied health candidates across the country are set to start their examinations today and they will run for at least one month.

According to the chairperson of UAHEB, Ms Rose Nassali, the candidates include those in their first, second and third academic years due to the backlogs created by the Covid-19 lockdowns. Ms Nassali warned both students and examination coordinators or invigilators against examination malpractices which may lead to cancellation of the examinations or invigilator’s license.

“I want to encourage students to be confident, exhibit the knowledge and competencies they have been given by their trainers and desist from examination malpractices,” Ms Nassali told journalists in Kampala.

“We also expect the examination coordinators to uphold the core values of the institution, that is, integrity, teamwork, professionalism, transparency and accountability. All precautionary measures should be taken to ensure a fair examination process,” she added.

Allied health workers will be examined in 30 accredited programmes and the examinations will be conducted at 225 centres across the country. Some of the programmes are, optometry, physiotherapy, laboratory sciences, anesthesia, medical imaging and pharmacy, among others.

The UAHEB executive secretary, Mr Joseph Agondua said that both the students and examiners were thoroughly briefed and they are ready to take on the examination process.

He added: “The examiners have been trained to ensure a good environment for the students as they do their exams. We are also hopeful that cases of malpractice continue to drop as it has been the trend in the previous years.”

“This year we are dealing with a very huge number of candidates because we have a group of students who were unable to sit their examinations last year because of the interference caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, so they are also sitting in this cohort of exams.”

While addressing examination coordinators (examiners) on Friday, Mr Julius Akamwesiga, the principal examinations officer at UAHEB asked them to be cautious about the emerging technologies that may be used in examination malpractices.

“There are new gadgets like watches which can be used to engage in malpractices, my request, do not allow such watches or any other gadget you are not sure of into the examination room. All candidates must be well checked before they are allowed into the examination room,” Mr Akamwesiga said.