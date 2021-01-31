15 acting chief magistrates appointed ahead of election petitions

By Monitor Team More by this Author

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed, in acting capacity, 15 Chief Magistrates, in a bid to boost service delivery in the courts of law as well as operationalize more Magisterial Areas ahead of anticipated election petitions.

Judiciary's Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the newly appointed officers would be deployed soon after they accept their appointments.

The list of appointed chief magistrates includes Mr Robert Mukanza, Mr John Kavuma Mugagga, Ms Sylvia Nvanungi, Ms Sarah Bashaija Tusiime, Mr Benson Semondo and Ms Joy Nambozo.

Others are Margaret Aanyu, Jude Okumu Muwone, Ms Sarah Basemera, Mr Said Barigye and Ms Joan Aciro.

The list also includes Mr George Watyekere, Mr Patrick Talisuna, Mr Oji Philip and Gordon Muhimbise.

"The latest appointments are mostly intended to address the staffing gaps in the magisterial areas, especially in view of the anticipated election-related petitions with timelines," Ms Langa said in a statement issued Saturday.

Advertisement

Currently, there are only 42 of the required 100 chief magistrates in the Judiciary structure.

While swearing in members of the JSC in Kampala on January 21, the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny- Dollo, said the desire of the Judiciary would be to have at least one chief magistrate per district and a magistrate grade one per constituency. There are about 135 districts in Uganda.

Justice Dollo also said there’s need for the structure of the Court of Appeal Justices to be increased from the current 15 to 32, and that of the High Court judges to be increased from 82 to 150.

Relatedly, the principal judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, has named a six-member team to operationalise the Luweero High Court Circuit to handle cases from Luweero, Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts.

The court if one of the 20 circuits that were designated in 2016 under the Judicature (Designation of High Court Circuit) Statutory Instrument No.55 of 2016.

At least six out of the 20 Circuits remain non-operational due to the limited number of judges in the Judiciary and the lack of other relevant resources, which includes courthouses.