15 arrested during UPDF recruitment in Jinja, Adjumani

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) have arrested five impersonators during the ongoing recruitment exercise in Jinja City, and 10 others have been handed over to police in Adjumani District in Northern Uganda.

The recruitment commander for Busoga sub-region, Brig Chris Ogwal, said the five applicants were arrested for allegedly “breaching the system”.

Brig Ogwal said they received many applicants and each district has a specific number of potential UPDF conscripts, with Jinja City and Jinja District being allocated 90 slots and the whole Busoga sub-region being 700.

However, he said it has been established that some applicants presented themselves falsely and will be handed over to Police to face the law.

“We have a female applicant who was disqualified on medical grounds, but she was found among the already screened applicants. The Police will interrogate her to find out how she got there,” Brig Ogwal said.

The spokesperson for the recruitment exercise in Busoga sub-region, Lt Lauben Ndifula, said conscripts into the UPDF must be Ugandans between the age of 18 and 22 years, must possess an original national identity card and be ready to undergo medical and body fitness tests.

Meanwhile, in Adjumani District in Northern Uganda, at least 10 people were handed over to police by UPDF for allegedly forging academic documents.

Capt Kato Ahmed Hassan, the spokesperson of the 4th division, emphasized the importance of a thorough screening process to select the right candidates.

"We shortlisted 73 candidates, but only 40 made the cut after a rigorous screening of academic documents and medical tests," he explained.

The disqualified candidates were found to have presented forged documents, while others lacked original national identity cards or had medical conditions that made them unfit for service.

Raise age of conscripts

Mr Benjamin Bogere, a parent from Buwenge who escorted his son who was eventually disqualified for reportedly being overage, asked the UPDF hierarchy to revise the age of prospective conscripts into the national army, saying most children in rural areas start going to school late.

“They should increase the age to 30 years because some of us struggle to send our children to study; and should also put into consideration those in hard-to-reach areas,” Mr Bogere added.

Mr Joseph Naku, an applicant in Jinja City, said he had a challenge with his national identity card, which he said had his name misspelt, the reason he wasn’t shortlisted.