15 charged over killing policemen

The army court martial has charged and remanded 15 suspects accused of being behind the killing of police officers and robbing them off their guns in the Greater Mubende area last year.

They are being charged with four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of treason.

Prosecution alleges that they committed the offences between December 7 and December 16, last year.

The chairperson of the General Court Martial, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, read charges to the accused who pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution led by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha contends that the suspects and others still at large in diverse places of Wakiso, Mityana, and Kiboga districts acting as agents of Uganda National coalition for Change, a force engaging in a warlike activities against the government of Uganda, recruited people and attacked security posts.

Last year, in December, unknown assailants killed two police officers attached to Busunju Police Station in Mityana District.

Corporal Alfred Oketch, Police Constable Moses Kigongo, Cpl Francis Nsubuga, and Special Police Constable (SPC) Paul Ddimba were killed in the attacks.

Prosecution alleges that the suspects were found in unlawful possession of two hand grenades which are ammunition and a monopoly of the Defence forces contrary to Section 3(1) (2) (a) of the Firearms Act.

Prosecution further told court that investigations are not yet complete and requested for the adjournment of the matter.