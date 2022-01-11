15 charged over killing policemen

Some of the suspects accused of  killing police officers appear in the dock at the Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, on January 10. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution alleges that the suspects were found in unlawful possession of two hand grenades.

The army court martial has charged and remanded 15 suspects accused of being behind the killing of police officers and robbing them off their guns in the Greater Mubende area last year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.