15 countries agree to tackle food insecurity in Sudan

A coalition of 15 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Jordan, and Nigeria, has expressed deep concern over the escalating food security crisis in Sudan, warning of an imminent risk of famine.

In a joint statement released July 15, 2024, the governments described the situation as "alarming" and "unprecedented," citing a recent report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The IPC report, published on June 27, 2024, indicate that 14 months into the conflict, Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded in the country.

"The disturbing results in the report reveal an unprecedented level of food insecurity in Sudan, leaving 25.6 million people in high levels of acute food insecurity and 14 areas at risk of famine," the statement read.

The countries are particularly worried about the rapid deterioration of food security and its devastating impact on civilians, including children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Other countries in this cause are; Morocco, Mauritania, Chad, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Seychelles, Senegal, Benin, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Mozambique.

"We are concerned about the IPC reporting a 'stark and rapid deterioration' in food security and the dire impact of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of civilians," the statement added.

In response to the crisis, the coalition is urging the warring factions in Sudan to cease fire and allow safe passage of humanitarian assistance.

"We appeal to the parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and allow unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach affected populations," the statement read.