15 Eritrean nationals arrested for illegal entry into Uganda

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

A group of 15 Eritrean nationals was on Tuesday arrested for illegal entry into Uganda.

The group, which reportedly crossed into Uganda through the porous border of Malaba in Tororo District, was arrested during an operation commanded by a joint security team.

The suspects, who were reportedly in Malaba en route to Kampala, were later handed over to police in Mbale for further questioning.

The arrests come three days following two domestic terrorism attacks on Uganda, where two lives have been lost and several others injured.

The first attack was on Saturday at a popular eating joint in Komamboga, Northern Kampala, while the second happened on Monday aboard a Bushenyi- bound bus from Kampala.

Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, said the arrest followed intelligence information that some Eritrean nationals had entered Uganda.

“We have arrested the foreigners for illegal entry into the country. They used porous borders to enter Uganda instead of using the main border point,” Capt Mawanda said.

According to security, the suspects did not have any identification documents. Of these 11 are women, all detained at Mbale Police Central Police Station.

A source privy to the investigations at Mbale Central Police Station told Daily Monitor that the suspects would be deported.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson Mr Rogers Taitika, said the security operation aimed at restraining foreigners who usually sneak into the country without travel documents.

“We are interrogating them so that they can tell us exactly where they were going. After that, they will be arraigned before courts of law to be charged accordingly,” Mr Taitika said.

[email protected]