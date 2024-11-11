15 Kyambogo University students remanded for protesting against EACOP 

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala has remanded at least 15 Kyambogo University students who were arrested on Monday morning for protesting against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The students include; Simon Peter Wafula, Gary Wettaka, Martin Sserwambala and Erick Ssenkandi.

Others are Arafat Mawanda, Akram Katende, Sean Kevin Dedo, Noah Katiti, Oscar Niwagaba, Hamphrance Oundo, Benard Mutenyo, Nicholas Pele , Shadiah Nabukenya, Shafik Kalyango and Mark Makoba.

They were on Monday evening arraigned before a Grade One magistrate, Ms Sanula Nabozo---most of them shirtless--- who read charges of being common nuisance agisnt the suspects and told them to apply for bail if they had substantial sureties.

They however, denied the charges and asked court to give them a short adjournment, arguing that they are students and that their belongings, including mobile phones were confiscated by police before they could contact their relatives and friends to stand surety.

Ms Nabozo remanded them to Luzira Prison until November 26 for mention of their case.

"We need sureties to act and if you have proof that you are students a production warrant can be issued even tomorrow," Ms Nabozo said before adjourning court proceedings.

The state prosecutor, Mr Allan Mucunguzi told court that police investigations into the case are still ongoing.

The state told court that the group and others still at large on November 11, 2024 at Parliamentary Avenue, Central Division in Kampala District made a procession in the middle of the road while carrying placards and banners an act not authorized by the law, thereby causing annoyance or obstruction or inconvenience to the public in exercise of common rights.

According to the court records, Mr Gonzaga Semanda who is the complaint in this case and a supervisor at the main gate of Parliament stated that around 1:30pm while at his station heard noise coming from Parliamentary Avenue.

"It was a group of about 15 young adults who were dressed in orange T-shirts and reflectors with wordings ‘No to Oil’, ‘Students Against EACOP Uganda’, ‘Nonviolent protest,’ ‘Peaceful March’ demanding an end to TotalEnergies’’ East African crude oil amidst an urgent call for transition to renewable energy, " reads in part the court document.