Prime

15 people in Uganda die from TB every day – USTP  

Dr Paul Isiko, the ED of USTP addresses stakeholders during the advocacy meeting to end tuberculosis by 2030. Photo | Eve Muganga

New Content Item (16)

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease transmitted through the air through coughing, laughing, singing, talking. It mostly affects the lungs but can also affect any part of the body.

At least 15 people in Uganda die from Tuberculosis (TB) every day, Dr Paul Isiko the Executive Director of Uganda Stop TB Partnership (USTP), has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.