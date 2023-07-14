15-year-old boy assaulted by father over coffee theft dies

Police in Sheema District in western Uganda have detained a 40-year-old man on murder charges after he allegedly assaulted his 15-year-old son over theft of coffee beans leading to his death.

Greater Bushenyi region police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime identified the deceased as Martin Ndyabarema, a resident of Kangole village, Kashanjure Parish, Kyangyengi.

"The suspect assaulted his son, Martin Ndyabarema using a big stick on July 4. He died on July 12, 2023 after his health condition deteriorated. It is reported that Octovious Ndyabarema assaulted his son using a big stick on allegations of stealing coffee beans from his garden. The son managed to escape to the neighbor’s home for refuge. He stayed there for three days complaining of serious pain in the chest, stomach and ribs," Mr Tumusiime said.

On July 7, Ndyabarema was reportedly taken to Life Care Clinic, Kanyeganyegye where he was admitted up to July 12 when he was referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment.

"The management at the clinic handed over the victim to the father but on the way home to prepare to go to Mbarara Regional Hospital, the boy died," the police publicist said.

The boy is said to have died because there was no immediate medical attention after the assault.

Police said Ndyabarema’s body was conveyed to Kabwohe Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem while his father was detained on murder charges.

Ndyabarema’s death comes a week after Ms Catherine Kyokusiima, a house wife and resident of Tank hill cell, Central ward in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality was arrested on allegations of torturing to death her step-daughter, Faith Ankunda, 5.