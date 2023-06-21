150 Muslim pilgrims stranded over visas 

At least 150 Muslim pilgrims were by yesterday evening still struggling to secure Saudi Arabian visas after making late bookings to take part in this year’s Hajj rituals in the holy cities of Mecca and Madina.

Many of the affected pilgrims had secured tickets on direct Uganda Airlines flights on Monday, but their visas delayed, causing panic and anxiety among the pilgrims.

However, authorities at the Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs have blamed the delays in securing visas on technical issues within the visa portal system.

“It was a Hajj system that went through an upgrade process. We are working on it and hope by tomorrow (today), the whole problem will be solved,” Mr Zakalia Kyewalyanga, the chairperson of Uganda Hajj Bureau, said in a telephone interview with this publication.

The 10-day annual Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia’s two holy cities of Mecca and Madina kicked off on Monday and will climax with Idd-ul-Adhuha celebrations next Wednesday.

Hajj is the fifth Pillar of Islam and any moneyed believer is required to make this spiritual journey at least in a lifetime.

Foreign Affairs Shadow minister Nkunyingi Muwada has demanded that the Transport ministry and the Foreign Affairs ministry in liaison with the Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs, secure active flights for the stranded pilgrims soon as their visas are cleared.

Mr Muwada also said there is an urgent need for the government to negotiate with Saudi authorities to simplify Hajj clearances for Uganda allowing late entry into Saudi and Mecca by the pilgrims.

He, however, said he had reached out to the Uganda Embassy in Saudi Arabia and physically interacted with Uganda Bureau of 43Hajj Affairs officials and they all confirmed delays in securing Hajj visas for hundreds of scheduled Uganda Hajj pilgrims of 2023.



“After our push, they yesterday (Monday) released some visas, but several are still stranded. I have flown to Saudi to ascertain the status there,” Mr Muwada said in a Monday statement.

“Equally, most Hajj offices are struggling with losses in group tickets,” he added.

Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala said the ministry was ready to transport those who are eligible.

“The Works ministry or Uganda Airlines does not manage travellers. They book tickets through agents, but we are ready to transport those that have qualifications for travelling,” Gen Katumba said.

A source, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, told this publication that the deadline for pilgrims traveling to Saudi by air is June 23.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the government of Saudi Arabia is considering sending a special plane to Uganda to pick up those that are stranded.

Meanwhile, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, has seen off 10 Ugandan Muslims who were chosen for a special Hajj-pilgrimage offered by His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, King Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saudi.

According to the spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Mr Ashiraf Zziwa, the beneficiaries include Muhammad Ali Aluma (UMSC Secretary General and leader of Pilgrims), Muzamir Abon (UMSC National Deputy Chairperson), Sheikh Mustafa Gayira, Sheikh Saed Omar Maulana Sekanjjako, Hajjat Shamim Namirembe, and Mzee Mukungu Issah.

Others are Hajjat Nakisege Habiba, Haj Burhan Waboka, Hajjat Namataka Zainab Ramadhan, and Hajjat Nakisege Habiba.

Background

Mr Zziwa said the selected people are the first beneficiaries of a recent Cooperation Agreement signed between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.