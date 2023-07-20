150 students of Nakanyonyi SS hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

One of the teachers said the students had supper at 7pm on Wednesday before they started complaining of stomachache.

“During prep time some of them developed stomachache while others developed diarrhea. We gave them some tablets but the situation worsened in today (Thursday) morning. Some became unconscious,” he said.

By the time of filing this story, local authorities, including the deputy RDC, district chairperson, Internal Security Organisation operatives and the school management, among others were locked in a security meeting to establish what happened.

Police Evidence Response Unit personnel were also at the scene to comb for more exhibits.

