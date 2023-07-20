150 students of Nakanyonyi SS hospitalised after suspected food poisoning
About 150 students of Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Nagalama, Mukono District have been taken to hospital over suspected food poisoning.
Samples of the food they ate have been taken to Government Analytical Laboratory in Kampala for testing as investigations continue, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.
Some of the students are said to be in critical condition.
One of the teachers said the students had supper at 7pm on Wednesday before they started complaining of stomachache.
“During prep time some of them developed stomachache while others developed diarrhea. We gave them some tablets but the situation worsened in today (Thursday) morning. Some became unconscious,” he said.
By the time of filing this story, local authorities, including the deputy RDC, district chairperson, Internal Security Organisation operatives and the school management, among others were locked in a security meeting to establish what happened.
Police Evidence Response Unit personnel were also at the scene to comb for more exhibits.