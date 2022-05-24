16 houses destroyed in clan clash

At least 32 members of a family of Odravu clan, in Nyamio Village, Oluvu Sub-County, Maracha District were left homeless on Monday after the destruction of their houses following a clan clash.

The incident happened following the sudden death of a woman in the village. The relatives of the deceased from Patruku clan in Oluvu Sub County reportedly attacked the village and destroyed 16 houses, food crops and also took an unspecified number of chickens.

Mr Saidi Asiku the area LC I chairperson on Tuesday said relatives of the deceased claimed that she had been poisoned, noting that the incident was unfortunate and the culprits should be brought to book.

"The incident happened at night but police took time to arrive at the scene despite the information given to them. When police took long to arrive at the scene, the residents of Odravu clan made an alarm that attracted many of their members which resulted into repulsion of the relatives of the deceased woman who had been participating in the destruction," he said.

He said when the members of Patruku clan realised that the Odravu clan exceeded their number and therefore had to withdraw, for fear of a defense attack.

Mr John Draleku, a resident of Odravu clan said the actions of the members of Patruku clan caught them by surprise.

"The incident of the destruction got us members of Odravu clan addressing the issue of the welfare of the relatives of the deceased but we came to realize that destruction was taking place when a number of houses and other property were destroyed," he said.

Ms Molly Agasiru, one of the victims, said she has been left homeless, as her house and property have been destroyed.

"It will be hard for me to construct a new structure because this time it is hard to grass and other materials. At the moment I have taken refuge at my neighbour's home. There is fear that hunger is going to affect us because our crops like cassava, sorghum, maize have been destroyed," she added.

According to Mr Festus Ayikobua, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Maracha District, their preliminary investigations from medical reports is that the deceased woman had visited her parents and started complaining of a headache, which persisted when she returned to her marital home.

"When the woman came back, the headache persisted and she was then taken to a clinic at Agai trading centre but due to the worsening condition, she was referred to Maracha Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival," he said.

"I don’t think the woman was poisoned or beaten. It was so unfortunate that when this message reached her relatives, they came and destroyed so many structures, household items, food crops among others," Mr Ayikobua added.



