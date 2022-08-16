16 new High Court judges deployed, 19 others transferred

Sixteen newly-appointed acting High Court judges were on Monday evening deployed to their duty stations.

Also in his deployment notice, Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, caused the transfer of 19 judges to new duty stations. He said the deployment of the new judges takes immediate effect while those on transfer, will have their dates of duty communicated to individual officers.

The deployments have seen new High Court circuits such as Iganga, Tororo, Luwero, Hoima, Rukungiri and Moroto get resident judges for the first time.

According to a press statement issued by the Judiciary’s media team yesterday, other factors that were considered in deployment and transfers were existing workload at the different duty stations.

“Also of paramount consideration in the deployments was the need to bring the administration of justice closer to the people,” read in part the press statement.

The administrative head also said he was optimistic that the addition of more Judges at the High Court will bring about a drastic reduction in the case backlog hence the effective and efficient administration of justice.

The appointment of the judges brings the number of High Court judges to 72 up from 56. The current approved High Court structure is 82.

In his speech during the swearing-in of the judges last week, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said if they are able to recruit more 25 judges this financial year, they would allow sufficient deployment at the commercial court and land division plus operationalisation of eight more High Court circuits at Nebbi, Bushenyi, Kasese, Kamuli, Kitgum, Lyantonde, and Apac.

The Justice ministry has tabled a Cabinet proposal to amend the Constitution in an effort to increase the numbers of judges across board.

If passed, the Supreme Court justices will be increased from 11 to about 21—with the Chief Justice who heads the court inclusive. Then the justices of the Court of Appeal will increase from the current recommended 15 judges to 56, including the Deputy Chief Justice who heads it.