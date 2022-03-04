16% of youth in urban centres abuse drugs- Police

Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Juliet Nakitende (2nd left), police detectives and others officials display narcotic drugs before burning them in Nsambya, Kampala on March 2, 2022. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

By  Benson Tumusiime

At least 16 percent of the youth in urban centers are under the influence of drugs, Commissioner Anti-Narcotics Department Uganda Police has said.
“The statistics are based on the study carried out by the department and Makerere University,” Mr Tinka Zarugaba said.

