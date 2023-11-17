16 suspects charged with exam malpractice, remanded

Sixteen suspects including teachers, invigilators, a school secretary, and a student were yesterday charged with five counts of examination malpractice at Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court.

They include Gerald Kairu, 34, Hakim Ssekalala, 27, Juliet Nabirye, 27, Peter Bakaki, 35, Kulthum Nanyombi, 28, Geoffrey Muwera (student),25, Brian Lwanga, 32, Yasin Bagagga, 27, Imelda Kayaga, 39, Daniel Galimwefuga, 37, Lawrence Ofwono (secretary), 30, David Bakka, 34, Geoffrey Wanyama , 35, Hakim Kivumbi,39, and Fahad Bukenya,34, among others still at large.

Ms Winfred Agelun, the Nabweru Grade One Magistrate, said the suspects were charged with five counts which include possession of examination papers, engaging in acts of malpractice, loss or misuse of examination papers, damage or destruction of examination papers, and impersonation.

She remanded the suspects to Luzira prison up to November 24 for a hearing of the bail application.

Ms Agelun further explained that under count one, the suspects were charged for possession of examination papers contrary to Section 25 (1&4) of the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) Act.

“On November 9, 2023, while at His Grace Primary School in Kawempe Division, Kampala District under center number 130216 of Wisdom Primary School, the suspects and others still at large during or before the examination under their control attempted to gain possession of the Uganda Primary Leaving Examination papers,” she ruled.

Count two of her charge sheet indicates that on the same day, the suspects engaged in examination malpractice contrary to Sec26(g) of the Uneb Act.

Ms Agelun noted that the suspects under count three are charged with loss or misuse of examination papers contrary to Sec 27 of Uneb Act. The accused persons were also charged with damage or destruction of examination papers.

“They maliciously damaged examination papers or equipment that led to conviction under Uneb Act,” Ms Agelun said.

She charged Muwera and Bagagga with impersonation contrary to Sec 381 of the Penal Code Act.

Mr Julius Ocen, the Senior State Prosecutor, told the magistrate that inquiries were complete and a hearing date should be set.

However, his prayer was declined by Mr Emmanuel Kiyingi, a lawyer of some of the suspects who said he needed some time to read through the evidence provided by police against his clients.

“Yes, we have had the status from the file of the learned state attorney about inquiries being complete, but I haven’t read through the files,” he said.

Mr Kiyingi said although his bail application was not accepted yesterday, he would use the one week to organise proper bail application papers in preparation of the set date.