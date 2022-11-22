16-year-old boy killed in bar brawl in Buyende

Police in Buyenda District are holding five people in custody to aid in investigations over the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The deceased has been identified as Faridi Mugere, a resident of Mukuma village, Ikanda parish, Namusita sub-county in Buyende District.

The Busoga North Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Micheal Kasadha, confirmed the incident, saying police have started investigations into the matter.

“It is alleged that on the fateful day (Sunday), the deceased was seen playing pool table at a certain bar until late at night. However, during the games, Mugere picked a quarrel with a friend but the situation was calmed by their colleagues,” he said.

Mr Kasadha said police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased together with his friends left the bar to go home, but along the way, the Mugere escaped from his friends and went to another bar where his lifeless body was found lying half-naked in the morning.

“A team of detectives and the district police commander visited the scene and introduced a sniffer dog which led to the arrest of five suspects to aid in investigations. Some exhibits were also recovered,” he said.