16-year-old girl hospitalised after being raped, beaten 

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalised at Ibuje Health Centre III, Ibuje Town Council in Apac District after being raped and beaten by the perpetrator.

The victim, who is a resident of Odit cell in Ibuje Town Council, was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man on Sunday evening. The suspect is a resident of the neighbouring Anenober cell, also in Ibuje Town Council.

It is reported that the suspect, who is still at large, waylaid the victim when she was returning from a nearby shop at around 7.30PM on Sunday. He then forcefully had sexual intercourse with the minor before beating and leaving her with severe injuries.

Mr Denis Ogwang Akora, a resident of Odit village said the defiler overpowered the girl and took her to a sunflower garden where he sexually assaulted her.

“She was returning from a trading centre where she had gone to buy drugs then she met this man on the way at a place where there is no home, and this man captured her and pulled her into a nearby garden. He fought this girl and broke four teeth and also injured her tongue,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Otim, the LC1 chairman of Odit cell, confirmed the incident saying it was reported to Ibuje Police Station.

“When I got the information, I went to the LC1 chairman of Anenober where this man resides and we found that he was not at home. So, we reported the matter to police and started pursuing the suspect who was hiding in a forest,” he said.

Mr Jaspher Angole, the officer in charge of the criminal investigations department at Ibuje Police Station, said the law enforcers were hunting for the suspect, who was still on the run.

“I am calling upon the community to cooperate with us and give us information that can help us to arrest him so that he can face the law,” he said.