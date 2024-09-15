16-year-old maid trafficked, infected with HIV

In December 2023, 16-year-old Sophie* (not her real name) left her parents' home in Bugiri District to work as a maid in Lumino Town Council, Busia District. Unbeknownst to her, she would soon be defiled by her prospective employer and contract HIV/AIDS.

According to Sophie, Pastor Moses Bwire, a senior pastor in Lumino Town Council, approached her with an offer to work as a maid, earn a salary, and support her siblings. "The pastor was well-known and trusted by my family," Sophie said in an interview on Saturday.

After being promised a monthly salary of Shs70,000, Sophie bid farewell to her family and traveled to the home of Mr Moses Makokha, 40, in Lumino Town Council, accompanied by Pastor Bwire.

According to Sophie, Mr. Makokha lived alone and initially presented himself as a fatherly figure. However, after a few days, he allegedly began pressuring her for sex, taking advantage of her vulnerability, and eventually succeeded.

Police stated that this coercive sexual relationship occurred between December 2023 and September 9, 2024. "He forced me into sex just days after I arrived at his house as a house help, and since then, he treated me as his wife against my will," Sophie said.

She added that her boss forbade her from interacting freely with neighbors and severed all contact with her family.

She added, "I was deeply traumatized by the forced sex and felt utterly isolated, with no one to turn to. My boss would return home every evening and coerce me into having sex with him against my will."

Sophie's situation took a turn on September 10, 2024, when her boss reported a theft to Lumino Police Station, suspecting one of his nephews of stealing money.

He requested that Sophie provide a witness statement, unknowingly creating an opportunity for her to finally speak out.

During the statement recording, a female police officer inquired about her relationship with the complainant.

Sophie revealed that she had been hired as his maid but was forced into marriage. "I informed the police that the complainant had forcibly married me, leading to his arrest," Sophie explained.

Further investigation revealed that Mr Makokha was a prominent politician in Busia District, having served as a councilor representing Lumino and aspiring to become the Mayor of Lumino Town Council.

He is also a businessman who has secured tenders to provide services to Busia Local Government and neighboring districts.

According to Bukedi Region Police Publicist, Mr Moses Mugwe, the suspect reported a theft case, but during the witness statement, the victim revealed that the complainant had forcibly married her.

Mr. Mugwe stated that initial investigations revealed the victim's trauma, and further questioning uncovered that Mr Makokha had forcibly married her, prompting his immediate arrest and transfer to Busia Central Police Station.

Mr. Mugwe added that Mr Makokha had also isolated the victim, denying her access to a phone to contact relatives or return home.

Detectives took the suspect and the victim to Busia Health Centre IV where the former tested positive for HIV, while it was established that the latter suffered a ruptured hymen.

A further inquest by the in-charge of the health facility, Dr Yusuf Lule, established that “the suspect had infected the victim with HIV”.

Upon learning that Mr Makhoha had been arrested, Pastor Bwire who is behind the alleged trafficking incident, has gone into hiding for fear of being detained for being an accomplice.

Mr Mugwe said the police are hunting for him to face charges of aggravated human trafficking as an accomplice. “The pastor is wanted because he is the one who trafficked the victim from her parents’ home in Busia District,” he said.

Mr Mugwe said Mr Makokha faces two counts of aggravated human trafficking and aggravated defilement, each of which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.