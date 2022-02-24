164 schools miss textbooks for lower secondary curriculum 

Pupils pictured attending class recently. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

At least 164 schools across the country, both private and government, will not receive textbooks for the new lower secondary curriculum this academic year because they were not budgeted for by the Ministry of Education.
The Ministry of Education, in 2020, rolled out the new lower secondary curriculum, with the Senior One pioneer class now in Senior Two.
Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala yesterday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Denis Mugimba, said a total of 5,505 secondary schools that were in the Education Management System in 2017 are slated to receive textbooks.

