17,000 university students risk missing study loans

Makerere University students on campus. The university management wants the deadline application for the study loans extended.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The Higher Education Students Financing Board has not received applications from students in those universities.

At least 17,000 students from Makerere, Gulu and Soroti universities slated to be admitted for the 2021/2022 academic year intake are at the verge of missing out on the government study loans after the institutions failed to admit private students within the deadline.

