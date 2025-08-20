17 Kampala traders charged with common nuisance after tax protests

Seventeen traders arrested in Kampala on allegations of inciting violence and forcing fellow shopkeepers to close their businesses were on Thursday arraigned before Buganda Road Court and charged with common nuisance.

The traders were picked up on Wednesday August 20 following demonstrations over high taxes, rent, foreign participation in retail trade, and the enforcement of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS).

They appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko.

The suspects denied the charges.

State prosecutor Jane Francis Itae told court that inquiries into the matter were still ongoing.

“Inquiries in the matter are incomplete, and we seek an adjournment,” she submitted.

Defense lawyers immediately applied for bail, but the process was marred by drama after some sureties gave inconsistent information. One man claiming to be a husband to one of the accused contradicted himself about where they resided, despite earlier saying they lived together. Another surety admitted he had only known a suspect for three weeks and did not know her place of residence or workplace.

Despite the confusion, Magistrate Jatiko ruled that the sureties were sufficient.

“The sureties having been found to be substantial, all the accused persons, including A13 Jacline whom you have confirmed to me you know very well, have been granted a non-cash bond of two hundred thousand shillings,” she ruled.

She added: “Your sureties have been bonded at a non-cash sum of five hundred thousand shillings each. In case the suspects fail to return to court, their sureties will be arrested and ordered to pay five hundred thousand.”

The group is required to return to court for hearing on October 15, 2025.

One of the accused, Christopher Oketcho, was further remanded until August 29, 2025, after court failed to secure a Japadhola interpreter.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 40, are traders, shop attendants, and business owners from areas including Kabowa, Bunamwaya, Nansana, Rubaga, Mpererwe, Kyengera, Kasubi, and Bunga in Kampala and Wakiso District.

Their arrest followed a wave of protests by business operators accusing government of failing to regulate foreign competition in retail trade and of imposing heavy taxes, particularly on garments.

Traders have also resisted the introduction of EFRIS, saying it is burdensome and unfairly applied.

The prosecution alleges that on August 19, 2025, at Community Business Center in Kampala District, the group and others still at large staged a procession in the middle of the road, thereby causing annoyance, obstruction, or inconvenience to the public in the exercise of common rights.

The accused are: Akim Ssbumba, 39, Prossy Nampeera, 31, Trevour Mutawe, 20, Isaiah Agaba, 25, Jonathan Kayolo, 20, Brian Ssemanda, 35, Monica Kyomugisha, 40, Sadati Aniwalu, 36, Brian Mutono, 25, Jimmy Lubega, 31, Blair Muhanguzi, 20, Allan Kato, 24, Jacline Nabayebnde, 30, Vicent Sserugo, 29, Clinton Ouma, 22, Christopher Oketcho, 38, and Apollo Ndikumwami.