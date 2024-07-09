17-year-old sickle cell warrior needs Shs3.5 million to retain house

A 17-year-old sickle cell needs Shs3.5 million to retain the house well wishers bought for his family in Kamuli District.

Ramathan Musigwa Kato is shouldering his family's burden as the breadwinner.

He came into the limelight in June 2024 after both Spark TV and Monitor reported that the teenager heads a family-of-six, including his ailing mother and 13-year-old sister’s child in Kakira Parish, Magogo Sub-county, Buzaaya County, Kamuli District.

He adopted the seemingly huge responsibility as heir to his father who was reportedly poisoned to death over land wrangles.

He has been re-enrolled in school and acquired a house using financial assistance from readers of the Monitor and viewers of Spark TV, both subsidiaries of Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U).

But on June 30, through assistance spearheaded by this reporter and Spark Television reporter, Mr Moses Mutaka, his family was bought a 30 by 100 feet plot of land with a one-bedroomed house worth Shs5.5m in Buzanya LC1, Magogo Parish, Magogo Sub-county, Kamuli District.

The purchase was made from Ms Kamuyat Nabirye Namboira, who received a down payment of Shs2m in cash.

Mr Mutaka said Shs2 million was paid and hopes the balance of Shs3.5 million will be got through God's providence and love for Kato.

“We thank the willing team of local donors who have encouraged us to do more impact journalism as accountability,” Mr Mutaka said after co-witnessing the signing of the sales agreement on July 7.

The agreement was also witnessed by the area Defence Secretary, Grace Wambuga and Kato’s new-found regent, Julius Sekazi. As per the terms, the balance is expected by or before July 30, 2024.

Kato was also re-enrolled at Kawule Primary School after a well-wisher sponsored his two sisters, and he insisted that without him, they would be “unsafe”.

Ramathan Kato learning to write his name in class.

The sisters; Asia Nalango and Shadia Kadende were placed in Primary One, while Kato initially joined the Nursery section.

However, during break time, he asked to be permitted to return home for breakfast, and upon returning, he also joined Primary One to monitor the two girls, before joining the Primary Two class two days later where he remains.

“I am going to live longer and those who killed my father should apologise because after my studies, I will join the Police and arrest them. Thank you NMG-U for changing my fortunes and building my future,” Kato said.

Kato’s class teacher, Ms Beatrice Namulondo, described him as “an inquisitive and fast learner who has adjusted fast into the learning environment and has picked a few friends along the way”.

17-year-old Ramadhan Kato gestures during an interview with Monitor on June 8, 2024. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

She added: “Kato needs a lot of love, attention and encouragement; he is a fast learner and selective in picking playmates and friends, but always has an eye on his siblings as a protective father.

“He, however, needs a lot of counseling to forget the past that is haunting him, and that is why we usually invite his confidant Sekazi (Julius) for advice.”